Mould Rita Ann Passed away peacefully in
Nottingham City Hospital on
10th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Rita will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place at Bramcote
Crematorium on Tuesday
29th October 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please; donations
to All Saints Church, Kirk Hallam
can be given on the day or sent care of
A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
Bennerley House
113 Cotmanhay Road
Ilkeston
Derbyshire
DE7 8NG
Tel: 0115 930 1639
www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019