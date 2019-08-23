Home

BENTLEY Michael Anthony Of West Hallam, formerly of
Stanton by Bridge.
Passed away peacefully at home on 31st July 2019. Aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of June,
much loved father of Juliet and David, and dear brother and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
27th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Ilkeston. 01159 327687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
