|
|
|
BARBER Maureen Anne Passed away after a short illness on 6th October 2019 at Worcestershire Royal Hospital aged 86 years.
Much Loved Wife of The Late Harry
and Mother of Rosalind.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Sedgeberrow on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12:00 pm
followed by the committal
at The Vale Crematorium, Fladbury
Donations if desired
for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to:
Merstow Green Funeral Home,
20 Merstow Green, Evesham.
WR11 4BD
Tel. 01386 49903
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019