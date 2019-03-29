Home

Rybij Mary Rose
(03.04.52 - 23.03.19) It is with great sadness and a broken heart that I announce that my
dear wife "Mary" passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd March
aged 66. Surrounded by her family while in the Nightingale Macmillan Ward of Derby Royal Hospital.
She leaves husband Richard,
daughters Laura and Lucy, son
James and grandchildren Ava-Grace, Benjamin, Sonny and Georgia.
Church Service and Burial at
All Saints Church, Kirk-Hallam
on Monday 1st April at 2pm.
Flowers for family only please. Donations appreciated to
Cancer Research and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Sadly missed and forever in our hearts!
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
