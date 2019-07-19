|
|
|
BEVISS Leah
"Brenda" Passed away peacefully
on 9th July 2019
Aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Harold, beloved mother to Graham, Tina and Gary. Loving grandma and great grandma, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Brenda's funeral will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
30th July 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to benefit Air Ambulance
and Breast Cancer.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 4LR
Telephone: 01159 327687
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 19, 2019