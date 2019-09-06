|
|
|
HOLLAND Joseph Ernest 'Joe' Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd August 2019.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium in the Serenity Chapel on Thursday 12th September at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations received in lieu, will be given to Treetops Hospice.
Any further enquiries to,
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston,
Derbyshire, DE7 4LR. Tel: 0115 9327687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019