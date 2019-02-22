Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Long Eaton
88-90 Derby Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG10 4LB
0115 973 2848
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30
Serenity Chapel, Bramcote Crematorium
Joan Shaw Notice
SHAW Joan (née Smith) Aged 92 years, died peacefully at home on 1st February 2019, surrounded by her family, exactly as she wished.
A lifelong resident of Long Eaton, Joan will be greatly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 25th February 2019 at 12:30pm, Serenity Chapel, Bramcote Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Joan can be made to Treetops Hospice, Risley. All enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare, 88-90 Derby Rd, Long Eaton, Nottingham NG10 4LB
0115 973 2848
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
