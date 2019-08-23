|
LYONS Jemima Annabella
(Known as Anne) Passed away Wednesday
31st July 2019, aged 87 years.
Loving wife of John, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Our Lady & St Thomas Church Ilkeston, Thursday 29th August 2019 at 10am, followed by committal at Bramcote Crematorium Serenity Chapel at 11am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's can be left at the church or sent care of -
A.W.Lymn, Park House
1 Park Road, Ilkeston
Derbyshire, DE7 5DA
0115 944 4121
www.lymn.co.uk
