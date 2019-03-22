|
Peck Iris Passed away at Ashford Lodge Care Home, Ilkeston on Saturday 9th March 2019, aged 93 years.
Funeral service to take place
Friday 5th April 2019 at Bramcote Crematorium, Reflection Chapel
at 11.15am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society or League of Friends at Ilkeston Hospital may be
left at the service or sent care of -
A W Lymn Family Funeral Service,
Park House, 1 Park Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. DE7 5DA. 0115 944 4121 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
