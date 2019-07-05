Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Bird

Notice Condolences

Hilary Bird Notice
Bird Hilary Formerly of Kirk Hallam

Passed away peacefully on
8th June 2019, aged 91 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.

Hilary's funeral will take place on
Monday 15th July at 12pm, committal
at Bramcote Crematorium followed by a service of celebration at St Andrews Methodist Church, Ilkeston.

Family flowers only, donations for
St. Andrews Methodist Church.

All enquiries to The Co-operative
Funeral Care, 57 Lower Stanton Road,
Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 4LR.
Telephone: 01159 327687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.