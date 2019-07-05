|
Bird Hilary Formerly of Kirk Hallam
Passed away peacefully on
8th June 2019, aged 91 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Hilary's funeral will take place on
Monday 15th July at 12pm, committal
at Bramcote Crematorium followed by a service of celebration at St Andrews Methodist Church, Ilkeston.
Family flowers only, donations for
St. Andrews Methodist Church.
All enquiries to The Co-operative
Funeral Care, 57 Lower Stanton Road,
Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 4LR.
Telephone: 01159 327687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 5, 2019