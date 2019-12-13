|
|
|
Cooke Eileen Passed away on 3rd December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Gone to meet husband of 62 years,
Bob, who died in May.
Sadly missed by sons
Michael, Melvin and Peter.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Bramcote Crematorium (Reflection Chapel) on
Tuesday 17th December at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for the RNLI
may be sent care of
Julie Wesson Independent
Funeral Directors
Stowell House, 52 Blenheim Drive, Chilwell, Nottingham, NG9 5ES
0115 9226032
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019