LYNAM David Passed away at home on
Wednesday 4th September 2019,
aged 54 years. Loved and missed
by Angie, Emma and family.
Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium
Serenity Chapel on
Wednesday 18th September 2019
at 11am. Dress code: no black please. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie Cancer Care & Treetops may be left
at the service or sent care of -
A W Lymn Family Funeral Service,
Park House, 1 Park Road,
Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 5DA
0115 9444121
www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
