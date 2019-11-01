|
|
|
Webster Brian William Passed away on Thursday 10th October at his home address in Ilkeston.
He will be sadly missed by all.
His funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Cotmanhay on
Thursday 7th November at 1:30pm, followed by interment, at Park Cemetery, Ilkeston at 2:15pm.
All flowers welcome and donations
to The Royal British Legion.
Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston.
Tel: 0115 932 7687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019