Brian Bostock

Brian Bostock Notice
Bostock Brian Formerly of Awsworth, passed away at the Nottingham City Hospital on the 28th November 2019 aged 77 years.
Brian leaves behind Wife Carole, Daughters Susan and Catherine .
The funeral service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium
( Reflection Chapel ) on Thursday
19th December 2019 at 15.45pm.
No flowers please and donations
taken in lieu for Blood Wise &
The British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019
