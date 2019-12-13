|
|
|
Bostock Brian Formerly of Awsworth, passed away at the Nottingham City Hospital on the 28th November 2019 aged 77 years.
Brian leaves behind Wife Carole, Daughters Susan and Catherine .
The funeral service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium
( Reflection Chapel ) on Thursday
19th December 2019 at 15.45pm.
No flowers please and donations
taken in lieu for Blood Wise &
The British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019