|
|
|
Neave Betty
(née Clarke) of Kimberley and formerly of Ilkeston, passed away after a long illness,
with family by her side, at the Queens Medical Centre on 3rd October, 2019. Devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday
22nd October at 2.00p.m. in the
Serenity Chapel. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Betty for the Palliative Care team at the Queens Medical Centre (cheques payable please to 'NUH Charity') may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent
care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019