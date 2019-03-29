Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Anthony Udall Notice
UDALL Anthony Reginald
(Tony) Of Mapperley Village.
Passed away peacefully on
16th March 2019, aged 86 years.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium,
Swanwick on Wednesday 10th April
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tony for Treetops Hospice
Care may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
