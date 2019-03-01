Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00
St. Margaret's Church
Aspley
Severn Trevor John Revd Passed away 17th February, 2019
aged 75 years.

Dearly loved husband of Norma,
loving dad of Jeanette and Katharine,
devoted grandad of Lewis, Jade and Daniella and great grandad to Cohen.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Margaret's Church, Aspley,
on Friday 8th March at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to
Leprosy Mission, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all
enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
