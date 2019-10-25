|
|
|
Day Trevor Kenneth It is with great sadness that the family of Trevor Kenneth Day announce his passing at home after a brief illness
on Tuesday 15th October, 2019
at the age of 79 years.
Trevor will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Margaret,
his son Ian, daughter-in-law Kim and two grandchildren Katie and Lucy.
A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at St. James' Church, Papplewick on Thursday 7th November at 1 p.m.
and afterwards all are
welcome to the Horse and Groom, Linby to further celebrate Trevor's life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, to be divided between the British Red Cross and Nottinghamshire Hospice, may be given at the service or forwarded
along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019