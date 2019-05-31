Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Stefan Gorewoda

Notice

Stefan Gorewoda Notice
GOREWODA Stefan Henryk Passed away 12th May 2019 in The City Hospital, Nottingham,
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved husband of Kath.
Funeral service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Hucknall, Friday 14th June at 11am, followed by interment at Newstead Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if preferred for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL
Tel: 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 31, 2019
