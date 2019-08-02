|
|
|
Lane Ronald Herbert Passed away peacefully 27th July, 2019 at his home in Hucknall,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Grace.
Funeral service at Watnall Road Baptist Church, Hucknall, Wednesday 14th August at 11 a.m. prior to cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.15 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Rainbows Hospice may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 963 2211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019