Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00
Watnall Road Baptist Church
Hucknall
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lane

Notice Condolences

Ronald Lane Notice
Lane Ronald Herbert Passed away peacefully 27th July, 2019 at his home in Hucknall,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Grace.
Funeral service at Watnall Road Baptist Church, Hucknall, Wednesday 14th August at 11 a.m. prior to cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.15 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Rainbows Hospice may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 963 2211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.