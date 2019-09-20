Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Richard Cheetham

Richard Cheetham Notice
CHEETHAM Richard Vernon
(Dick) Passed away peacefully
11th September 2019 in
Kings Mill Hospital aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Gill, loving dad to John and Heather and proud grandpa to Henry, Charlie and Sonny.
For funeral arrangements and further enquiries including donations in lieu of flowers for Professor Chans
Oncology Research Fund
(cheques made payable to N.U.H. Charity Fund No:172) may be given at the service or forwarded to:
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
