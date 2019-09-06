|
Storey Philip Passed away on 26th August, 2019 aged 51 years.
Dearly loved son of John and the
late Judith, a loving brother to Tara
and Jon and a devoted uncle.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Peter and St. Paul's Church on
Tuesday 10th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, made payable to Hope Lea, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall,
Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019