Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
13:00
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Gant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Gant

Notice Condolences

Peggy Gant Notice
Gant Peggy Late of Hucknall passed away on 18th October 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved and very special sister
to Val.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to Hope Lea Project, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -