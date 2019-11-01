Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Gant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Gant

Notice Condolences

Peggy Gant Notice
Gant Peggy Late of Hucknall passed away on 18th October 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved and very special sister
to Val.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to Hope Lea Project, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -