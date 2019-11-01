|
Gant Peggy Late of Hucknall passed away on 18th October 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved and very special sister
to Val.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to Hope Lea Project, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019