Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Paul Lounds Notice
LOUNDS Paul Richard Passed away peacefully
14th August 2019 in the
QMC Nottingham, aged 39 years.
Dearly loved son to Sandra and Clifford and loving brother to Jane.
Funeral service and cremation
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at 11.15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for
Diabetes UK and Cats Protection may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
