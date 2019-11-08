Home

Smith Patricia Anne
(nee Richards) Passed away away at
Nottingham City Hospital on
23rd October, 2019 aged 74 years.

Loving wife of Brian and
dear sister of Lynn.

The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Hucknall
on Monday 18th November at 12 noon followed by cremation at Mansfield.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, made payable to the
Royal British Legion, may be given at the service or forwarded along
with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
