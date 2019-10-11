|
|
|
Bickell Olive Irene
"Sally" Passed away on 26th September, 2019 at Annesley Lodge Care Home,
age 98 years.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter Sally, son-in-law George, grandchildren Jason and Geoff and their families.
The funeral service will be held at
West Hucknall Baptist Church on Wednesday 23rd October at 11.15 a.m. followed by cremation at Mansfield
at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, made payable to
Alzheimer's Society, may be given at the service or forwarded along
with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
The family would especially like to thank everyone at the Care Home for all the love and care they showed us as a family over the past three years.
Rest in peace with Jesus now Mum.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019