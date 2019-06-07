|
|
|
Green Mary Passed peacefully away at
Sherwood House, Linby on
21st May, 2019 aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late John.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Michael's Church, Linby on
Monday 17th June at 1.00 p.m.
followed by cremation at Mansfield.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired, made payable to Sherwood Hospital NHS Trust
(for use on the Stroke Unit), may be given at the service or forwarded
along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Director, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on June 7, 2019
Read More