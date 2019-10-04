|
O'Loughlin Martin Passed away on 24th September 2019,
aged 64 years.
Loving and much loved dad of
Liam, Shauna, Beth and Connor.
The Requiem Mass will take place at
Holy Cross Catholic Church on
Wednesday 9th October at
12.30p.m. followed by burial
in Hucknall Cemetery.
Refreshments afterwards will be
served at the Royal British Legion.
Floral tributes or donations
if desired, made payable to
Prostate Cancer UK, may be given
at the service or forwarded along with
all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019