Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:15
Mansfield Crematorium
STOLARSKA Marjorie Passed away peacefully on 1st November 2019, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mum to John, Elizabeth, Marjorie and Leon and a proud grandma and great grandma to
all her grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel: 01159632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
