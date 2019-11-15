|
|
|
Shepherd Malcolm
'Big Malc' Passed away peacefully at
the Queens Medical Centre
on Sunday 3rd November 2019
aged 76 years.
Much loved husband, dad and
grandpa who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Mansfield Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November at 2.15pm
Family flowers only please by
request but donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Research UK &
Forget-me-not Dementia Support Group may be sent to
A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
St James House
53 Portland Road
Hucknall
NG15 7SL
Tel: 0115 968 0737
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019