Scott Madeline Devoted Mother, Granny,
friend & well-known local teacher.
Passed away 5th February 2019
aged 83 years.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Mansfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th February at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses and
The Nottinghamshire Hospice
may be sent to
A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
St James House
53 Portland Road
Hucknall
NG15 7SL
Tel: 0115 968 0737
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
