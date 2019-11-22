Home

Ken Robinson

Ken Robinson Notice
Robinson Ken Of Nuthall, formerly of Hucknall,
passed away peacefully on the
Stroke Unit at Nottingham City Hospital on 10th November 2019, aged 85 years.

Much loved husband of Jean,
father of Karen and father-in-law
of Garry, grandad to Luke and Kirsty and her partner Jack and
great grandad to Frederique.

Funeral Service at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th November at 3.00p.m. in the Reflection Chapel.

Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Ken for the Stroke Unit at
Nottingham City Hospital (cheques payable to 'NUH Charity' please)
may be given by retiring collection
after the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
