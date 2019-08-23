|
Silverwood June Passed away peacefully in hospital
on Sunday 18th August 2019,
after a long illness, aged 84 years.
Widow of Maurice and
much-loved mother of Richard, Joanne, Kathryn and Helen.
Funeral service to take place at Hucknall Parish Church (Market Place) on Thursday 5th September at 11am, followed by cremation at
Mansfield Crematorium and a reception for all at Horse and Groom, Linby from 12 midday until 5pm.
Flowers may be sent to
A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
St James House
53 Portland Road
Hucknall
NG15 7SL
Tel: 0115 968 0737
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019