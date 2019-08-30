|
Raynor June Caroline and Allison would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours who attended Mum's funeral.
Thank you for all the cards, messages of sympathy, flowers and donations which have so far reached £468.
Special thanks to Geo. Hanson & Sons for all their help and understanding, Rev. Trevor Raaff for the lovely service, Kerry's Florist for the beautiful flowers and Cathy and staff at the
Royal British Legion for a superb buffet.
Thank you xx
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019