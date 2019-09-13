Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Blake (Cinderford)
Cinderford
Cinderford, Gloucestershire GL14 2SH
01594 823484
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:30
The Forest of Dean Crematorium
Speech House Road
Cinderford, Gloucestershire
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bicknell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bicknell

Notice Condolences

Joyce Bicknell Notice
BICKNELL JOYCE
(Née MOSS ) formerly of Hucknall
Peacefully passed away at home on 25th August, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of Arthur,
much loved Mum of Karen
and the late Neil and Paul, treasured Grandma of Robert and Sister of Josephine, Christine and Jeff.
Joyce will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at The Forest of Dean Crematorium, Speech House Road,
Cinderford, Gloucestershire, GL14 3HU on Friday 20th September
at 12:30pm. Flowers are welcome
and may be sent to:
Gordon Blake Funeral Directors,
2 High Street, Cinderford,
Glos., GL14 2SH.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon Blake (Cinderford)
Download Now