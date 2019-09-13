|
|
|
BICKNELL JOYCE
(Née MOSS ) formerly of Hucknall
Peacefully passed away at home on 25th August, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of Arthur,
much loved Mum of Karen
and the late Neil and Paul, treasured Grandma of Robert and Sister of Josephine, Christine and Jeff.
Joyce will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at The Forest of Dean Crematorium, Speech House Road,
Cinderford, Gloucestershire, GL14 3HU on Friday 20th September
at 12:30pm. Flowers are welcome
and may be sent to:
Gordon Blake Funeral Directors,
2 High Street, Cinderford,
Glos., GL14 2SH.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019