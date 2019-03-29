Home

John Shipley Notice
Shipley John Alfred Passed away peacefully
16th March 2019 in
Kings Mill Hospital, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean
and loving dad to Andrew,
Robert and families.
Funeral service and cremation
at Mansfield Crematorium,
Tuesday 9th April at 11.15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers, for
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL, Tel: 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
