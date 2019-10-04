|
|
|
Paddison John Sue would like to thank everyone for attending John's funeral service, for the messages of sympathy, beautiful floral tributes and donations which have so far raised over £480.00.
Special thanks to Rev. Lynn Raynor for the personal service, Terzza's Florist
for the beautiful flowers, Cathy Tomlinson for the lovely buffet and
Geo Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors for their care and compassion.
Finally, grateful thanks to the staff at East Midlands Ambulance Service
and the Q.M.C. for their treatment
and care of John.
Thank you all.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019