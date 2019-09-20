Home

Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
John Paddison

John Paddison Notice
Paddison John Passed away on 3rd September 2019, aged 70 years.

Dearly loved and sadly missed
by wife Sue.

The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on Wednesday
25th September at 12 noon and afterwards refreshments will be served at Rolls Royce Leisure,
Derwent Suite.

Floral tributes or donations,
made payable to
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance,
may be given at the service,
or forwarded along with all
enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
