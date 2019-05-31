|
Hellen John Passed away on 10th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean
and a loving dad to Lorraine,
Susan and Patricia, devoted
grandad and great grandad.
Donations if desired, made payable
to NUH Charity (for use on the Cardiac
Unit at the Nottingham City Hospital),
may be forwarded along with all
enquiries regarding the funeral
service to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 31, 2019
