Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hellen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hellen

Notice Condolences

John Hellen Notice
Hellen John Passed away on 10th May 2019,
aged 83 years.

Dearly loved husband of Jean
and a loving dad to Lorraine,
Susan and Patricia, devoted
grandad and great grandad.

Donations if desired, made payable
to NUH Charity (for use on the Cardiac
Unit at the Nottingham City Hospital),
may be forwarded along with all
enquiries regarding the funeral
service to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices