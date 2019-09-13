|
|
|
PETCHER Jessie Passed away peacefully
1st September 2019 in
Kings Mill Hospital aged 100 years.
Dearly loved mum to Gwyn.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th September at 11am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for the Scanner Appeal at Kings Mill Hospital may be given at the service
or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019