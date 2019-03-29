|
|
|
Etherington Jean Passed away peacefully
12th March 2019 in the QMC, Nottingham, aged 89 years.
Funeral service at St. Mary
Magdalene Church, Hucknall,
Thursday 4th April at 1:15pm,
prior to cremation at
Mansfield Crematorium at 2:15pm. Floral tributes or donations if
preferred for The Royal British Legion may be given at the service
or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel: 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
