Jean Etherington

Jean Etherington Notice
Etherington Jean Passed away peacefully
12th March 2019 in the QMC, Nottingham, aged 89 years.

Funeral service at St. Mary
Magdalene Church, Hucknall,
Thursday 4th April at 1:15pm,
prior to cremation at
Mansfield Crematorium at 2:15pm. Floral tributes or donations if
preferred for The Royal British Legion may be given at the service
or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel: 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
