Brown Herbert Reginald (Reg) Passed away on 9th November, 2019, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved dad to Ann Marie and Bridget and devoted grandad to
Catherine. Reunited with beloved
wife Mary Ann (Nuala).
The funeral service will be held at
Holy Cross Catholic Church on
Tuesday 3rd December at 12noon, followed by cremation at Mansfield.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Hope Lea Project, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all
enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts. NG15 7LD
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019