Paulson Frank Sadly passed away peacefully on Friday 28th June,
aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Marian, dad to
Jayne and David and proud grandad
to Leah, Lorien and Rowan.
Funeral service and cremation at
Mansfield Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu of flowers for
Alzheimer's Society may be given
at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, NG15 7SL.
Tel: 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on July 5, 2019