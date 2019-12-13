|
|
|
Cresswell Frank Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully 4th December 2019 at his home in Hucknall, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Mary,
loving dad to Wendy, Janet and Elaine and a proud grandad to all his grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for
Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019