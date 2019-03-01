Home

Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
14:00
Mansfield
Eric Jackson Notice
Jackson Eric
(Mr. Hucknall Town F.C.) Passed away on 18th February, 2019
aged 84 years.

The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church on
Thursday 7th March at 1.00p.m. followed by cremation at Mansfield
at 2.00p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to either Hucknall Town Football Club or the British Red Cross, may be given at
the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. NG15 7LD
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
