MARSHALL Eileen Passed away peacefully in
Jubilee Court Nursing Home on
2nd September 2019 aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Much loved and sadly missed by daughter Karen and son in law David.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th September at 2.00pm, and afterwards refreshments will be served at the Royal British Legion, Hucknall.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
13 Watnall Road, Hucknall,
Notts. NG15 7LD
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019