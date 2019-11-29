Home

Edmond Jones

Edmond Jones Notice
Jones Edmond Carl Passed away 16th November 2019, aged 54 years.
A loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Taken too young.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 12.15pm.
Floral tributes or donations if desired, made payable to Help for Heroes,
may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
