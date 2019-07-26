|
FIELDING Doris Mary Passed away peacefully
17th July 2019 in Kings Mill Hospital, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter Fielding.
Loving mother to Mary, Roger, Christopher and Iain.
Funeral service and cremation
at Mansfield Crematorium,
Tuesday 6th August at 11.15am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu of flowers
for The Scanner Appeal
at Kings Mill Hospital
may be given at the service
or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham
NG15 7SL. Tel: 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on July 26, 2019